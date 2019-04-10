HOUSTON — A U.S. Navy veteran from Richmond who spent a year in a Thai prison is still struggling to find his way back to Texas.

Derrick Keller was found not guilty after he faced more than two decades in prison after being accused of being part of a Ponzi scheme.

However, despite his not guilty verdict, Keller told his wife Tanya Keller that he is being detained until his lawyers can purchase a plane ticket for him to be deported. He explained that he should not be deported since he was found innocent.

Derrick Keller says informed Thai officials that he has court documents that state he has the right to be in Thailand without a visa due to his court case. He says they are not allowing him to pay a fine and bail out until Monday.

Keller says he was also not allowed to have his lawyers present and no one from the U.S. Embassy accompanied him.

KHOU first told Keller’s story on June 14, 2019. He’s a U.S. Navy Veteran from Richmond, a husband, son and father.

In August 2018, Keller was arrested in the Bangkok airport. He and his wife, Tanya, had just arrived in Thailand for vacation.

Thai media reported his arrest and claimed he was the mastermind of a Ponzi scheme which defrauded investors of millions of dollars.

The Kellers say he was only an actor in the company’s corporate videos which were made well before the company was under investigation.

Tanya Keller has spent much of the past year trying to prove her husband’s innocence, reaching out to U.S. politicians for help. Her list includes President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Tanya Keller said the ones she heard back from said there wasn’t not much they could do to help get Derrick released.

“They just won’t listen, and I don’t understand,” said Tanya during an August interview. “I do not understand why.”

The Kellers then reached out to KHOU, hoping media attention could help Derrick Keller’s case gain momentum; however, they still prepared for the worst.

“Thailand has a 95 percent conviction rate so it’s highly unlikely that he will get anything less than a guilty,” said Tanya in a previous interview.

On Monday, the family learned that Keller beat the odds. A lone judge found him innocent and he was released.

Family friends took him to their Thailand home and shared a picture of Keller eating his first full meal as a free man; steak, onion rings and a beer.

Keller is noticeably thinner, losing more than 70 pounds during his incarceration. Keller’s family say on Monday, he slept in a bed for the first time in 13 months.

