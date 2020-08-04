CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crafters everywhere are breaking out their sewing machines and raiding their fabric stashes, all to help those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, and you can find hundreds of DIY online tutorials for making your own protective face masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend everyone use masks when going out in public. Most of the suggested tutorials utilize fabric remnants and household supplies. But some also recommend using a layer of air filter material as well.

This tutorial by the CDC provide two patterns on their site, a sewn mask and a no-sew option. Using the sewn pattern, you can cut a strip of air filter material in the same measurements as the fabric, and layer it between the sheets plain material. This ensures the mask is comfortable, as well as prevents any stray fibers from the filter material from coming loose. (Fiberglass filters are not recommended for this pattern.)

Use fabric elastic or ponytail hair ties as fasteners, and adjust to fit snugly around the nose and mouth.

Click here for more information on do-it-yourself face masks and air filters.