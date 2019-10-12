CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USO of South Texas facility at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi will be getting some updates thanks to Cheniere Energy.

Since the 1940's, the USO has served the U.S. military and their families. Their facility at NAS-CC offers families a place to receive services and to relax. Over the years the building has struggled with maintaining upgrades, and now with Cheniere's help, the USO plans on making the facility more family-friendly.

"We'll be better equipped with the proper safety equipment. More comfortable and just a place where the entire family can come and hang out and be safe and yet go off to different places, watch their video games, television and feed them a meal as well, under the housing of a single building as well," board member John Pasch said.

The USO projects that the remodeling will take place over the next 12-18 months. The facility will continue to operate during the time.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: