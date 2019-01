CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S.S. Lexington Museum is offering free admission to federal employees who dealt with the government shutdown.

Federal employees and their spouses and children can get into the museum for free this weekend.

Admission to the museum also includes a meal voucher for the mess deck.

The free admission is thanks to a partnership with Moda Midstream which operates one of the largest tanker docks in Corpus Christi.