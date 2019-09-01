CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a small fire that got close to hay fields Wednesday in the 1300 block of Lantana Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a partially dismantled vacant house and an adjacent shed engulfed in flames. Firefighters said they do not think the fire was a case of arson, but are still unsure of how it started.

"There were no utilities to it, so we're going to have to do an investigation to see what caused the fire," CCFD Battalion Chief Robin McGill said.

It took firefighters just 12 minutes to put out the flames. Firefighters had to bring in extra equipment because there were no fire hydrants nearby.