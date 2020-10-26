Amistad Community Health Center hosting vaccination clinic for CCISD Elementary students

The Amistad Community Health will be hosting the vaccination clinic on Tuesday, October 26. Parents, here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center will be hosting a vaccination clinic tomorrow for all Corpus Christi ISD Elementary students.



The event will be taking place at Garcia Elementary School on Gollihar Road.

The vaccinations will be for students who are uninsured, for students who have insurance they will receive a prescription to get those immunizations anywhere they're offered.



The health center will be in the health center's special "care van" which was donated to the clinic months ago.

“We are going to use the blue cross blue shield care van that was donated to us as well to go over there and be able to provide immunization to all these children,” said Program Coordinator April Loveless

Loveless says the clinic will be hosting more events like this for other Coastal Bend school districts.