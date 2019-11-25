CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A tribute concert was held at Brewster Street Icehouse in downtown Corpus Christi to honor the life and legacy of Val Dino.

“Val Dino wouldn't want us to be in mourning forever,” John Pantoja, the Corpus Christi Joker.

He said he met Val Dino in the local entertainment circuit and were friends ever since.

Pantoja said it only made sense to celebrate Val Dino in the same fashion he lived his life.

‘He would want us to go on,” he said. “He played the song, 'the show must go on' and that's the definite definition of who Val Dino was.”

According to Val Dino's friends he was a jack of all trades, he was a musician, magician, balloon artist and more.

Ben Abbott was Val Dino's best friend and said they used to perform side-by-side.

Now Abbott said he's taken on the responsibility of continuing Val Dino's legacy.

“Never cared about money we just cared about making people happy and that was his goal and hopefully I can continue doing that for him,” Abbott said.

Val Dino performed at the Ronald McDonald house, the children’s hospital and CASA helping children forget about their troubles and be happy.

“They go from one foster home to another,” communications manager Diana Booth. “They go from one school to another, but Val Dino always brought smile to the children in foster care.”

CASA said they will be honoring Val Dino this year at their Super Hero 5K Run.

All proceeds from the event went towards helping Val Dino's family with expenses.