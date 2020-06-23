Where is Vanessa Guillen? Search continues for Fort Hood soldier who has been missing for 2 months

“We know time is not on our side," said Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch.

The Houston family of a missing Fort Hood soldier plans to meet with Army leaders Tuesday morning as the search continues for Vanessa Guillen, 20.

A tip led search teams Monday to the Leon River, but so far no luck.

“We have a young woman who served our country, who went missing at work," said Natalie Khawam, attorney for the Guillens.

The family said Vanessa told them she was sexually harassed by her superiors before her disappearance. She was last seen on April 22.

Now, the case is attracting national attention, including Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia's. She plans to go to Fort Hood Tuesday with the family.

On social media, Fort Hood officials are calling for anyone with information to come forward. However, there are still few answers.

Vanessa’s car, keys and wallet were all left behind. The only thing missing is her cell phone.

“There’s something extremely troubling about this case. A military base is probably one of the most secure places you can be. You have ID check-ins -- there are security cameras everywhere," said Khawam.

She says Vanessa never reported the harassment because she was scared of retaliation. The family is planning a press conference at Fort Hood Tuesday at 11 a.m.