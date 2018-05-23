SAN ANTONIO -- The triple digit heat isn't the only danger Texans have to worry about. Venomous snakes are beginning to come out due to the warmer temperatures.

Wilson County Emergency Services District #1 says a copperhead snake bit a La Vernia woman on the foot while she was doing yard work. She was transported to Conally Memorial Medical Center to get treatment. A spokesperson said they were called to assist a second snake bite in the New Berlin area but it turned out the woman was not bitten.

Eyewitness News spoke with Alan Kardon, San Antonio Zoo vice president of Animal Care, who provided insight to prevent encounters with Copperhead snakes. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, there are 105 different types of snakes in the state. 15 of them are potentially dangerous to humans. Kardon said the copperhead is the least venomous one.

"They have a flight or fight response. If given the opportunity to get away from us or other predators, because they see us as a predator, they will leave the area. But if they don't feel like they can get away, then they have one way of defending themselves. That's biting," Kardon said.

Kardon suggests people keep their yards clean because copperhead snakes often hide in vegetation.

"If you look at their pattern, the broad bands along their back actually lends itself to hide," Kardon said."If you can't see where your fingers are going, don't stick your hands in there. That's why, when lifting up logs, lifting up rocks... wear gloves."

He said if you happen to spot a snake, avoid getting near them. If they're in your home or somewhere where you need to get them out, Kardon suggests you can use a large trash can, lay it on its side and use a broom to gently sweep the animal in.

"I'm talking about a deep-sized trash can so when you flip it up, there's no way for the snake to reach you. So you can safely take the animal away and release it," Kardon said. "We are all part of the nature community. There's a reason that we're here. There's a reason the snakes are here. We all serve a purpose."

