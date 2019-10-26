CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College held it's Over the Edge 2019 event today, October 26, at Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Downtown Marina Hotel.

Over the Edge is an urban adventure fundraiser that takes fundraising to new heights, literally.

Participants repelled 20 stories down, along the side of the Holiday Inn Marina Hotel, in efforts to raise funds for Del Mar College students to complete their education.

The event was sponsored by Flint Hills and drew a huge crowd of supporters for various Del Mar student scholarships.

The funds raised will also directly support the Je'Sani Smith Memorial Scholarship, which helps students in the welding, art, and music programs at Del Mar College.

Je'Sani Smith was a King High School senior whose life was claimed by a dangerous rip current on April 11, 2019, near the North Packery Channel.

Je'Sani's parents have made it a priority to help other students fulfill their dreams of attending college since their son will not have the opportunity to do so.

Kiwana Patterson-Denson and Terry Denson, Je'Sani's parents, will be hosting a Beach Safety & Coastal Hazards Advocacy Meeting to help raise beach safety and coastal hazards awareness on December 12 at Del Mar Center for Economic Development.

For more information on the Del Mar College Foundation, visit their website at https://www.delmar.edu/foundation/index.html

