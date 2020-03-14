CBS19 has had a ton of questions roll into our text line and helpline from East Texans concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

One question was "Can I catch the coronavirus more than once?"

Well, our VERIFY team dug into this question and the answer is a little murky.

Check out the video above for more.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, text us at (903) 600-2600. For more information on COVID-19, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

