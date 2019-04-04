AUSTIN, Texas — Bluebonnets in the spring go with Texas like grapes go with wine – they're just a part of what makes Texas so great.

Over the next few weeks, families, pets, couples and friends will head to fields filled with wildflowers to take their valuable bluebonnet photos.

The bluebonnet is the official state flower of Texas, so you would think it would be protected. But there is no law protecting bluebonnets from people picking or destroying them, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

While there is no law against picking them, TPWD did say there are some areas where it is illegal or against the rules.

TPWD said it is important to know where you are as there are laws against criminal trespassing, so make sure you aren't on private property when you stop to take pictures.

According to TPWD, it is against the rules to pick, cut or destroy any wildflower or plant life on the grounds of a Texas State Park.

While you are out enjoying the bluebonnets, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants you to keep these tips in mind:

Always signal before leaving or entering the roadway.

Park off the roadway, parallel to the road in the direction of traffic.

Park on the same side of the roadway that the flowers are on.

Don’t cross lanes of traffic on foot to get to the wildflowers.

Obey all signs that prohibit parking on the roadway.

While it is not against the law to pick or destroy bluebonnets, remember: Bluebonnets are a part of Texas and you "don't mess with Texas."

