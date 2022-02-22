When does COVID-19 go from pandemic to endemic? There’s no statistical cut-off

Though some states are planning to start treating COVID-19 as endemic, the WHO and others say there isn’t a formal way to mark the transition away from a pandemic.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, case rates are dropping significantly following the omicron variant surge and most states are rolling back restrictions. Hawaii, Illinois, Washington and Oregon are the only states still requiring most people to wear masks indoors for now, though the latter three states have already announced plans to lift their mandates soon.

Nearly 65% of people in the United States are fully vaccinated and about 43% of people have received their booster shot as of Feb. 22, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently unveiled how the state is planning to shift its approach to the virus to an endemic stage rather than a pandemic, VERIFY sister station CBS 8 in San Diego reported. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also said during a media briefing on Monday that the state could make the same transition from pandemic to endemic “very soon.”

But when will the COVID-19 pandemic end and transition to an endemic stage for the country as a whole? Interest in this question has remained steady for the past month, Google Trends data show.

THE QUESTION

Is there a statistical cut-off for when the COVID-19 pandemic becomes endemic?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there is not a statistical cut-off for when the COVID-19 pandemic becomes endemic.

WHAT WE FOUND

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The public health agency defines a pandemic as the worldwide spread of a disease. Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health explains that during a pandemic, a disease’s growth rate skyrockets and cases grow more each day.

Public health agencies, including the WHO, have not identified specific data marking the end of a pandemic and transition to endemic disease, such as the number of COVID-19 cases or rate of spread.

While there’s not a specific statistical cut-off to determine the end of a pandemic, there are some broader general markers. When the worldwide spread of disease is brought under control to a localized area, it is no longer a pandemic but endemic, the WHO said. Additionally, a disease is considered endemic if it is “globally present but at expected or normal levels.” When an outbreak becomes endemic, disease spread and rates are “predictable” rather than skyrocketing, according to the Mailman School of Public Health.

“Each country is in a unique situation, and must chart its way out of the acute phase of the pandemic with a careful, stepwise approach,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said on Jan. 24, 2022.

Though some states are planning to start treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease rather than a pandemic, the WHO and others haven’t pivoted yet and say there isn’t a formal way to mark the shift.

“A pandemic is a characterization of a disease in view of its geographical spread. The term carries no recognition under international law and there is no general, formal mechanism for declaring the beginning or end of a pandemic,” the WHO wrote in an email to VERIFY.

The WHO is also looking at how to move from its acute pandemic response to long-term, sustained disease control, and is expected to release its 2022 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan focused on this transition by the end of February.

Paul Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Division of Infection Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said there isn’t a specific way to mark the transition to endemic, but it can be defined as a disease that doesn’t change your life or behavior. He provided influenza viruses as an example of endemic diseases.

“We will get to that point with this virus [COVID-19], too. We’ll say we can live with that level of hospital and ICU admissions and deaths,” Offit said.

Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addressed the transition to an endemic state during the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022 in January.

“Control means you have it [the virus] present, but it is present at a level that does not disrupt society,” Fauci said. “And I think that’s what most people feel when they talk about endemicity – where it is integrated into the broad range of infectious diseases that we experience.”