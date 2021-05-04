VERIFY: Yes, Twitter did suspend Marjorie Taylor Greene the same day she tweeted 'He Is Risen' on Easter

WASHINGTON — QUESTION: Did Twitter temporarily suspend Congresswoman Taylor Marjorie Greene on Easter, shortly after she tweeted a photo reading 'He Is Risen'?
ANSWER: Yes, the platform confirmed they did temporarily suspend Greene's Twitter account. This has since been reversed.
SOURCES:
- Official spokesperson for Twitter
PROCESS:
When it comes to politics and social media, it's easy for misinformation to spread. The Verify team exists to bring you the facts.
Over Easter weekend, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she was suspended by Twitter for writing "He Is Risen," prompting many on social media to react with anger and shock at the censorship.
“Twitter suspended me again today by ‘mistake’ after I tweeted, 'He is risen…”
The Verify team reached out to Twitter to see if this was true.
The platform confirmed they did suspend Greene "in error" and that her account has since been reactivated.
“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,” the statement said.
The Verify team asked a Twitter spokesperson whether the suspension was the result of the Easter posting. They told us on April 5 that the suspension "was not related to that post," but wouldn't clarify what the suspension was related to.
So we can Verify that yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account was temporarily suspended the same day that she tweeted 'He Is Risen.'
