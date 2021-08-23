VERIFY: No, 'Ivermectin' should not be used to treat COVID-19

Health experts report people have been hospitalized for using Ivermectin, a drug used to deworm animals. Doctors say it's a nationwide issue.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — There's been a growing interest in 'Ivermectin', a drug used to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

People are thinking about using it to treat themselves for COVID-19. However, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported hospitalizations for people taking Ivermectin.

So we reached out to the ADPH to verify if people can actually use this drug?

We can verify that Ivermectin has been used in some cases for people, but it's not FDA approved for COVID-19.

Here's what Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers had to say:

"What I am aware of regarding this product which is not approved for treatment or management of COVID-19 is that we've had persons hospitalized in Alabama, who have been taking this as a treatment for COVID, and we don't want people to delay their treatment," said Landers.