BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been circulating all over Facebook.

The post shows a supposed police officer sitting in a vehicle taking a selfie.

"Hey Demarcus Coleman u dropped your phone while running from us last night," the post says. "You also left your Facebook logged in (not very smart) if you would like your property back you can come pick it up at the Beaumont Police Department in downtown. Ask for officer Michil."

12News reached out to Beaumont Police to see if this was true.

Officer Carol Riley told us the badge in the picture is not one given to Beaumont Officers.

There are other towns in the United States that are also named Beaumont, but we are not sure at this time if it came from one of the 'other' Beaumont officers.

As for Demarcus Coleman, 12News has reached out to the Facebook account for comment. We are waiting to hear back.