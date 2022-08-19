VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter

SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather.
However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like.
THE QUESTION
The first week of January in the Rockies and across the plains. During this time, could we really see good potential for heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air?
THE SOURCES
- Keith White, a meteorologist and Climate Services Program Manager with the National Weather Service in Austin and San Antonio
- Peter Geiger, Farmer's Almanac editor
- The Climate Prediction Center
THE ANSWER
INCONCLUSIVE
WHAT WE FOUND
Geiger says there may be a better chance for snow for south-central Texas after that.
"The other time is the 12th to the 15th of January," Geiger said. "You see significant snow for central Texas? You might just luck out and get a few inches then."
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for much of south Texas this winter, as well as a decent chance at drier-than-normal conditions. The reason?
"The outlooks from the climate predictions call for about an 80% chance that La Niña conditions will continue into this fall and about a 65% to 70% chance that they'll continue into the winter," White said.
So, the answer is inconclusive. A good potential for heavy snow may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air.
Keep in mind, however, that winter forecasts by the Climate Prediction Center are made for a three-month period, which could still include a few storms that drop snow and bring colder than normal temperatures for a few days to a few weeks.