CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last night's demonstrations brought out hundreds of protesters to downtown Corpus Christi. Although it was peaceful for the most part, there were claims on social media of violence and a drive-by shooting.

Local attorney Matt Manning is a former prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office. He was heard saying he'd represent anyone arrested for violence during the demonstration.

"I wrote on Facebook yesterday that if you get accused of rioting, you get accused of looting, you get accused of some crime, if you are out here in earnest, and your fighting for rights, I will represent you pro bono," Manning said.

Echoing Manning's Facebook post and sentiments, another defense attorney, Lisa Greenberg. She said it's about protecting one's constitutional rights.

"This is the most American thing you can do is to stand up to say what you think is wrong and that's our rights as Americans," Greenberg said. "If we lose that we losing everything this country is about."

Another incident of misinformation and downright fake news was that protesters damaged The Exchange Bar downtown. It was all based on social media postings and police scanner traffic which isn't always accurate. 3News confirmed with the owner.

"It wasn't real, we're fine," owner Hank Harrison said. "We're excited to open today. I can't think of any damage that I've heard about either being a downtown business owner myself so, I have no idea. It seems everything was fine to me."

Then there was another social media post followed by rumors of a potential drive-by shooting near the crowds of protesters. CCPD Chief Mike Markle verified that for us.

"That didn't' come to fruition obviously," Chief Markle said. "We were out there and we were looking around and making sure we keep them [protesters] safe. It was a Facebook post and I don't think it amounted to much after that."

The claim may have also stemmed from people who were seen carrying weapons at the protest, the Chief said they were well within their rights to carry.

With the voices of the people now heard and acknowledged, CCPD said it's time to move forward with the understanding that everyone's rights were exercised and protected.

