VERIFY: Can presidential candidates stop ballot counting after Election Day?

Experts say candidates can ask for a recount, but can't stop the process.

TAMPA, Fla. — After the polls closed on Election Day, there have been many claims made in the last 24 hours about the election process.

We're here to fact check these viral claims.

Can Presidential candidates stop states from counting ballots?

President Donald Trump made a statement addressing a number of key states counting ballots after Nov. 3.

"We want all voting to stop! We don't want them to find any ballots at four in the morning," Trump said early Wednesday morning.

The Trump campaign wants more access and a chance to review ballots that have already been opened and processed. The campaign filed suit in Pennsylvania and Michigan to pause the vote count, but will it?

Answer:

No. Louis Verilli, a constitutional law expert from Stetson University said candidates can ask for a recount, but can't stop the process.

"They can challenge the legitimacy of certain ballots, but they can't stop anything in the sense that state election officials count the votes and it will be certified eventually sometime next week. What they can try to try to do is change the number of votes that are actually going to be certified and change them in a way that will result in them having more votes than their opponent. You would have to have some claim for why certain ballots were inappropriate," Verilli said.

It's not likely the counting will stop, but the president does have the ability to challenge the results.

