There are all sorts of giveaways popping up on social media these days. Someone wrote the VERIFY team after noticing one that seemed too good to be true.

There’s a Facebook post going around that advertises a contest for a luxury RV giveaway. It says all you have to do is like and share the post.

It includes a message that reads, “We are sad to announce that the winner of our grand anniversary competition was from Canada and not a United States citizen as was stated necessary. Therefore, we will be giving out the stunning 2020 King Aire to someone who shares and comments below. Like our page for updates.”

Mike asked the VERIFY team to find out whether the contest is real.

Our source is the Better Business Bureau and Leah Napoliello, vice president of operations for the BBB of Greater Houston and South Texas.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing many of these types of scams where they’re putting out things like RVs—these really big prizes for so-called contests on social media,” Napoliello said. “Oftentimes, it’s a ruse to get people to like this post, share it or comment and then they could potentially get personal information out of people.”

The BBB issued a warning this week about “like-farming,” posts designed to grab your attention while you are scrolling. As more and more people like the post, the original content is replaced. The more people share it, the more personal information they get.

Like-farming is not new. But the BBB said it has resurfaced during the pandemic. Napoliello said when you are on Facebook, be careful of what you like and share, and never give out your personal information.

“That's very concerning. If it is a legitimate contest, then they'd probably still be promoting, you know, it would still be available,” Napoliello said.

So how can you spot these? When we went to the page, we noticed there’s no confirmed page owner, no contact information or contest details. And the page was created this week. Shortly after we sent a message to the page asking for more information, it disappeared.

So, we can VERIFY that this page promoting luxury RV giveaways is not a contest.

SEE MORE FROM THE VERIFY TEAM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna