Why does the CDC recommend a booster 8 months after the second shot?

Studies show immunity can drop six months after the second dose.

WASHINGTON — By now, you’ve heard COVID-19 booster shots are on the way.

Federal health officials recommended that people who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

It’s all about keeping that protection as high as possible. The best thing to protect you from the virus is the vaccine. But, medical experts have started to notice that protection starts to weaken after six months.

Question

Why is the federal government recommending booster shots after eight months?

Our Sources:

Answer:

Vaccine protection appears to drop, a little, after six months. Experts believe that eight months could be a good way to stay ahead of more protection drops.

What We Found:

Throughout the pandemic, health officials have monitored the level of protection the vaccines offer.

“Data we've seen from our international colleagues, specifically, Israel [has] demonstrated a worsening of infections amongst vaccinated people over time,” Dr. Walensky said.

However, the number of infections did not increase near the level it does for unvaccinated people.

Still, health officials believe booster shots would offer more protection over time.

When asked why we need them eight months after the second dose, here’s what the Surgeon General said:

“We did see that around the six-month mark in the data, you start to see increases in mild to moderate infection,” Dr. Murthy said.

According to the experts, immunity doesn’t fall off at six months or even eight months. But, the goal from here on out in the pandemic is to stay ahead of the virus.

“If you wait for something bad to happen before you respond to it, you find yourselves you're considerably behind your real full capability of being responsive,” Dr. Fauci said.

While the CDC made that recommendation, the FDA has still not approved these booster shots. Experts expect them to make that announcement sometime soon.