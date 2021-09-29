Yes, you will still get your social security check if the government shuts down, but you might not get your food stamps

If the government shutdowns Friday, many Americans will be impacted. VERIFY looks into who specifically will be affected.

D.C., DC — If lawmakers don't reach an agreement by midnight Thursday to suspend the debt ceiling, the government will shut down on Friday. This has many Americans wondering how will the shutdown impact their social security check and food stamps.

THE QUESTION

"Is it true I will stop getting my social security check and food stamps if the government shuts down this week?"

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, if the government shutdown, you will still get your social security check but other services, like benefit verifications and card issuance, would be disrupted. People might also stop getting food stamps if the shutdown lasts longer than 30 days.

WHAT WE FOUND

The president submits a budget to Congress for the federal government every fiscal year, which begins on October 1. Congress must then pass appropriations bills to provide money to carry out government programs for the year. As of Wednesday, Congress has not passed any of the 12 appropriations bills settling changing spending levels.

If lawmakers do not pass legislation to fund the programs covered by the appropriations process, the government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct.1, 2021. But, what does this mean for people receiving monthly social security checks and food stamps?

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget website, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are mandatory spending programs, meaning they aren't subject to annual appropriations. This means the government would continue to send out payments for social security recipients and people who are covered by Medicare and Medicaid. But other services, like benefit verifications and card issuance, could be disrupted during the shutdown.

This could create problems for some people because benefit verification is sometimes required when people apply for loans mortgages and other services that require proof of income. So, it's a catch 22.

We can VERIFY that it is false, people will not stop receiving their monthly social security check. But, if you are needing proof of income and don't have your card yet, you may be impacted.

Now when it comes to your food stamps, the committee said it’s a little tricky.

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is also a mandatory program, but the government may not have the ability to distribute the benefits to its nearly 40 million recipients who could be impacted.

The USDA is generally only authorized to send out benefits for 30 days after a shutdown begins. In the 2018 -2019 shutdown, the shutdown was from midnight December 22, 2018, and lasted 35 days until January 25, 2019. This was the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. During that time, USDA paid February SNAP benefits early on January 20, just before the 30-day window ended. If the shutdown continued it would not have been able to pay March benefits.

The committee also explained, during any shutdown, stores are not able to renew their EBT card licenses. So, if a businesses license expires during a shutdown, it would not be able to accept food stamps during a shutdown.