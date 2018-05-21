ST FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Susan Pratt has so many wonderful stories to share about her uncle, Albert (Pete) Wiley, but nothing tops what happened over the weekend in Farmington.

Wiley was forced to miss his high school graduation because he was busy overseas with World War II.

He entered the army draft when he was 17 and was eventually sent to Camp Wallace in Texas for training. He served in New Guinea and two other islands in the Philippines. He handled the search light, in which he would indicate Japanese planes were coming and it was his job to get the search lights on them.

Wiley earned three bronze stars and survived three major battles.

On Sunday, St. Paul Lutheran High School made Wiley’s dream come true made him an honorary graduate.

Wiley was born and raised in Farmington. He still lives in Farmington with his wife Mildred of 71 years.

He also was an electrician for the City of Farmington and a volunteer firefighter for Farmington for about 30 years. Wiley helped start the Farmington VFW in 1946 and served as one of the charter members.

