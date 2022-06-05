Veteran Upward Bound targets first gen military

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Upward Bound Program is a Trio grant funded program that services first generation veterans that have not been in school in five or more years or that have never attended and are looking to see how obtaining a degree or certification can improve their quality of life. Their services are free and we can assist with submitting admission applications, VA education benefits, paying for application and testing fees. The qualifications are not black and white, so if a veteran is interested in our program and has a need, then we will certainly assist.
You can also call, 361-698-1035 or 361-698-2648 to learn more.
