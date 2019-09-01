CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Affairs mobile unit for South Texas will be in the Coastal Bend until Saturday.

Here's where you can find it:

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday - The mobile unit will be at the Aransas County Navigation Festival Grounds in Rockport, Texas, and will partner with Coastal Bend Troop Support.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday - The mobile unit will be at 2115 N. Saint Mary's Street in Beeville, Texas, and will be partnered with Bee County Veterans Services.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday: The mobile unit will be at 231 S. Market Street in Goliad, Texas.

There will also be a healthy cooking demonstration for veterans and a lunch from noon-1 p.m. Thursday at the Corpus Christi Vet Center at 4646 Corona Street Suite #250.