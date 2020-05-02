HOUSTON — Texans from Midland to Abilene are waking up to more than 5 inches of snow on the ground early Wednesday as a cold front and wintry weather sweeps through the state.

Viewer Carlos Schutz sent us video from Big Spring, Texas, about 100 miles west of Abilene, where it looks like a winter wonderland:

Plenty of North Texans will be under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory as they wake up Wednesday.

Much of the northwestern portion of North Texas will be particularly impacted, with Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto and Young counties under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m.

HOUSTON WEATHER: Will we get any flurries in Southeast Texas?

NORTH TEXAS WEATHER: View the forecast for DFW

Comanche, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties will be under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday as well.

About a quarter of an inch to half an inch of snow had been reported in northwest Jack County along U.S. Highway 281 and Highway 2190 by 2:15 a.m., according to information from the National Weather Service station in Fort Worth.

By 6:45 a.m., ice and snow had accumulated off of U.S. Highway 380 in Bryson, which is about an hour and a half drive northwest of Fort Worth in Jack County. NWS officials said about half an inch of snow and sleet had built up there, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Snow could be seen coming down in Graham, which is the county seat of Young County. Residents told WFAA it began to come down around 5 a.m., with a significant amount of accumulation on the ground by 6 a.m.

Downtown Decatur was already experiencing freezing rain by 4 a.m. with a temperature of around 32 degrees.

That freezing rain and some sleet was starting to come down consistently in Jack County by 5:45 a.m., with ice seen accumulating on windshields.

So what about Houston's weather?

Don't expect anything like what we've seen from our Texan neighbors to the north.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Erika Lopez is calling for Houston's temperatures to drop into the 40s by Wednesday evening (the cold front pushed through early this morning). There is a chance for cold rain before lunchtime and, in our northwest counties, a slight chance for a wintry mix of sleeet/snow in the late evening/early Thursday, but if we get any snow flurries in our area it will likely happen while we are asleep. And, while it will be cold, it'll be too warm for it to stick too the ground.

Watch Erika's full forecast below or tap here for the latest Houston weather update.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter