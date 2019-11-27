This is incredible video shared with us of the Port Neches plant explosion early Nov. 27, 2019.

Eddie Ramirez writes: "My video cameras caught the moment impact. I hope and pray that everyone is ok."

He and his family can be heard saying they need to get out of there.

At this time no fatalities have been reported, and all plant employees have been accounted for, according to the company.

At least three people were hurt, however.

Homes up to a mile away sustained damage from the blast, including broken windows.