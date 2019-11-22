FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested Thursday after constables said he crashed into a parked car and a house in Katy.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident on Bridge Creek Lane, in the Grand Lakes subdivision.

The man is facing several charges, including DWI.

The Precinct 3 Constable posted photos and video of the incident on Twitter.

