CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We can all agree that this year's Mother's Day will be a little bit different, which is why four different companies are making it possible to make mom feel special on her day during a not so great time.

Tribute, Pillow Pops, Isa Lazo and Nakefit are coming together this Mother's Day and making it easy to spoil mom.

Going virtual is the safest way to do that. CEO of 3D public relations and marketing says even if some of us can't visit our mother, there is always a way to remind her how much she means to us. In this case, a 'virtual thank you

“Our moms are going above and beyond right now," CEO of 3-D, Dina Rezvanipour said. "They're cooking meals, they're teachers, they are also working and they're cleaning the house every day. It is a lot of work to be a mom, and we need to take the opportunity to tell mom, 'we appreciate you and all that you do for us.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: