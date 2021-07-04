Virtual theatre company keeps plays going with cast members from across the states.

Polluted Light attracts actors from across the nation as it grows being a virtual outlet for plays.

The pandemic put a strain on music and creative industries including musical theatres.

"We felt the need that theatre still needed to happen like in the middle of all this stuff," saod Zach Depaolo, the founder and director for Polluted Light.

It was a sudden lights out for theatres across the country when the pandemic hit. Depaolo said he met other actors through social media who all wanted to get back into theatre.

"It's been exactly a year actually since we last have been on stage," said Ramiro Gonzalez, a castmember.

Gonzalez said getting back on the stage remained uncertain as the pandemic stretched over the year. Although it still remains questionable, Polluted Light has offered some hope.

"It's musical virtually, you can't perform stuff live on Zoom, so it ends up being more like a movie and everything is pre-recorded," said Depaolo.

Three of the actors in the upcoming play, Head Over Heels, are from Corpus Christi. They all participated in shows at the Harbor Playhouse, up until the pandemic caused things to shutdown.