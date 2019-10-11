CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday morning, crowds gathered at the Old Bayview Cemetery for The Voices of South Texas. The event aimed to educate and show the public what life was like, generations ago.

"People give me a weird look every once in a while and say why are you dressed up like that, and I like to educate them," Francisco Orozco said.

The Old Bayview Cemetery is the oldest federal, military cemetery in Texas. Orozco is a part of the Venture Boy Scouts and has participated in Voices of South Texas for quite some time. He and JC Lugo said they like to educate others on the historical cemetery.

"We have mayors here, we have Texas Rangers here, we have a number of people here who are a part of the community so if you have a chance to come down and actually go down the trail you might notice a couple of headstones with some names you might remember," Lugo said.

Nineteen-year-old Orozco said the reenactment is his favorite way to share his love for history.

"We never do the same thing, it's always something new building something new, go to new uniform getting new hide it's always something new and I like to learn about history," Orozco said.

Both men said it's hard work to put on the entire event but showing their love for history is worth it.

"Just like anything else you have to put your heart and soul in it in order to get something out of it, the most important thing is to learn about your city that way you can understand where we came from," Lugo said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: