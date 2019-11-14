CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you interested in volunteering this holiday season, and giving back to the community?

There are many volunteer opportunities available around the city for you and your family to be proactive this Thanksgiving.

3News has put together a list of local organizations that could use a helping hand, whether it's for furry or human friends.

Volunteer Opportunities:

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi

Volunteers for HFHCC help build homes, raise funds, provide lunches for volunteers on the worksite, work in the office, and much more. You can Volunteer as an Individual or as a Group. For more information, contact 361-885-7944 or email volunteer@corpuschristihfh.org Also, be sure to check what requirements are needed to volunteer with HFHCC.

Coastal Bend Food Bank

The Coastal Bend Food needs volunteers to help inspect, sort, and box donated food products at their warehouse. Groups of 10 or more can be scheduled for specific weekdays or Saturdays. Youth ages up to 15 years of age must be accompanied by one adult. All volunteers are required to register so please make sure to visit their website.

Metro Ministries

Metro Ministries needs volunteers to help the homeless, the poor, and the less fortunate in our community. Administration work, holiday decorating, clothing donations, and meal serving are just some of the ways you can help out the Metro Ministries. Two or three volunteers are needed for every mealtime (Monday – Friday: lunch at 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., dinner at 4:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.) Volunteers need their Food Handler’s Permit, which is easy to get online for $10. In the Community Kitchen groups can come in and use the kitchen to make a meal for the homeless on Saturdays or Sundays. Great towards supporting the City’s effort to stop hunger within the homeless community. All of the group must have a Food Handler’s Permit and must provide at least three weeks' notice.

Coastal Bend Volunteer Connection: HEB Feast of Sharing

The HEB Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that include more than 250,000 meals served during 33 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. Filled with food, music, and good cheer, these free holiday feasts bring together family, friends, and neighbors, and provides H-E-B an opportunity to give thanks to its loyal customers. The HEB Feast of Sharing in Corpus Christi will be held on Saturday, December 21 at The American Bank Convention Center located on 1901 N. Shoreline from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration opens on November 18, and ends on December 20.

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Volunteers are always needed. There are many opportunities for you to help, learn, and enrich the lives of the animals. Not to mention the fact that you can have a ton of fun as a volunteer at GCHS with the loving animals! There are certain requirements for volunteers so call (361) 225-0845 or email Mia at outreach.manager@gchscc.org

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.

There are several different volunteer opportunities available at the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and must fill out a volunteer application and criminal background checks followed by a face-to-face interview and attend mandatory safe environment training. Please call (361) 884-0651 for more information or visit their website.

Dress For Success

At Dress for Success Corpus Christi, women empowerment is encouraged by providing assistance in writing resumes, interview preparation, and professional clothing. Dress for Success Corpus Christi continues to provide support and encouragement after our clients find employment. As a volunteer, you will help sort out different clothing items that are donated from the community. Please call Dress for Success at (361) 232-5226 for more information or visit their website.

There are many other places to volunteer throughout the Coastal Bend area such as the YMCA, YWCA, the Boys and Girls Club, Charlie's Place, the Purple Dorr, and countless other places. If you are not available to volunteer because of work, school, and family responsibilities, there are plenty of ways that you can help the less fortunate.

Consider donating old clothes, shoes, blankets, pillows, jackets, towels, and other household items directly to homeless people or organizations like the Salvation Army or Texas Paralyzed Veterans.

Another good idea is to fill a backpack with personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, a toothbrush, wipes, toilet paper, sanitary napkins for women, and soap for a homeless person you see out on the city streets.

Whether you want to donate items, money, or your time, there are plenty of options to support people in need in the community on or near Thanksgiving. From delivering Thanksgiving meals to the homeless or fostering a homeless dog, there are many ways to give back this holiday season.

