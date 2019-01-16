CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a somber scene Tuesday morning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery as volunteers braved the cold, wet weather to remove more than 2,200 wreaths from individual gravesites.

The wreaths were put there over the holidays. It's something the cemetery does every year to pay tribute to fallen veterans. Area Boy Scouts and members of area high school ROTC programs were on hand Tuesday to help.

"It's just a kind thing to do, because I mean there are so many, and having very little people out here, this kind of helps support our community and show our respect for the people who served our country," Tuloso-Midway 11th grader Ethan Hari said.

"My cousin. My late brother. I do it for them," Henry Pena said.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is the third largest veterans facility of its kind in Texas.