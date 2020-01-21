CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local program for retired seniors to volunteer with was helping clean up one of our city parks on Monday.

Volunteers with the RSVP, or Retired Senior Volunteer Program, were out cleaning up Blucher Park.

Some even invited their grand kids.

"We encourage our volunteers to bring their grandchildren, their nieces, their nephews, to just let them know what they do within the community and what they could be doing in the community as well, director, Erika Maldonado, said."

Volunteers picked up trash and did anything they could to make the park prettier.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: