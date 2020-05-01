CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a few weeks a group of volunteers has worked to revitalize the Evelyn Price Park fields near Gollihar and Weber roads.

Parents with the Marucci Elite Corpus Christ, a youth softball and baseball club, said they pay the city a monthly fee to operate the park but the last time any work has been done was about five years ago.

On Saturday, parents gathered to clean, power wash and prep the fields concession stand.

Their goal is to create fields close enough so their kids won't have to travel that far for soft ball or baseball tournaments.

Parents said previously, the closest fields for were in Portland but often time they have to go to the valley or as far north as Austin.