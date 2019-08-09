CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday dozens of volunteers at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church on Alameda filled bags of food for children in need.

"Something like 21 different special kinds of vitamins that are in the product," Cecilia Rhoades, the director of Kids Against Hunger St. Marks, said. "It will have vegetable and it will have rice."

Organizers said it's all part of the Kids Fighting Hunger Campaign.

"People are weighing them and then we are sealing them and putting them into boxes," volunteer and Texas A&M Corpus Christi student, William Whitworth, said.

For 25 years the international meal program has fed people around the U.S., Canada and sometimes overseas.

Rhoades said n 2014 St. Marks got involved.

"So far we have packed about 550,000 meals," Rhoades said.

She said on Sunday they packed 15,000 meals that will go to the Food Bank of the Coastal Bend and then distributed out to 15 counties.

"They cost 25 cents a piece and that's to cover the cost of the food, the cost of shipping and the cost of all of the supplies," Rhoades said.

Volunteers included church members, a girl scout troop and students from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

"We all know that we're fortunate enough to go to college and to be able to give back to the community that we were raised in and to go to school in," volunteer and TAMUCC student Frank Smola said. "It feels great."

"I thought it was a great opportunity to especially to get involved in Corpus since I'm new to Corpus," Whitworth said.

Kids Against Hunger St. Mark's holds several of these days a year around the community and they are always looking for volunteers.

To learn about volunteer opportunities, people can visit their Facebook page.

"To know that people are going to be eating within a week with some of the things we've packed. It feels pretty good." Rhoades said.