Vote 2020: Here are some tips to remember as you head to the polls to cast your ballot

Early voting in the Coastal Bend has begun, here are some tips for those who will be voting in the upcoming days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents turned-out at the polls on the first day of early voting.

"It's slow getting in," said Grant Haralson, a voter in the community. One of many residents who said there were long lines and long wait times.

"I actually got here around 9:24 a.m. so about a little over an hour and some change to get in," said T.C. White, another voter.

Nearly 10,000 Nueces County residents showed up for the first day of early voting and elections county clerk said they had a busy day with more people wanting to participate in curbside voting.

"What we're having is we're having people, calls from judges saying we're getting carloads of people that they just don't want to come in and wait in line," said Kara Sands, Nueces County elections clerk.

A few tips to remembers for those who haven't casted their vote:

P. Pandemic safety; remember the combination of washing your hands, keeping sanitizer with you, wearing your masks and staying 6-feet apart is going to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the polls.

. Absentee ballots; remember if you're able and choosing to vote by mail, but still want to cast your ballot in-person, you must remember to bring your absentee ballot with you. S. Sample ballots; remember each county in the Coastal Bend has sample ballots you can preview, fill-out and take with you to make your voting experience quicker.

Sample ballots; remember each county in the Coastal Bend has sample ballots you can preview, fill-out and take with you to make your voting experience quicker. T . Times; some people showed up too early or too late to cast their vote. To help avoid this problem, be sure to double-check the early-voting location times.

. Times; some people showed up too early or too late to cast their vote. To help avoid this problem, be sure to double-check the early-voting location times. A. Ask questions; remember we're here to help.