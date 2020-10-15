Vote 2020: Voting rights for individuals with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder tonight for voters with disabilities, you have rights. According to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 also known as the VRA.
Election officials are required to allow a voter who is blind or has another disability to receive assistance from a person of the voter's choice.
Each county must have access to polling places that are ADA compliant. Including ramps for those who use wheelchairs and space inside the polling location for those in wheel chairs to comfortably get around. Each voting area must have an accessible entrance.