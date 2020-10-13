Voter registration update in Nueces County

3News spoke with the Nueces County Voter Registrar as election day draws near.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you registered to vote by October 5, you're more than likely ready to head out to the polls.



That’s according to Kevin Kieschinick, the Nueces County voter registrar. Kieschinick said the secretary of state office only needs to review and approve twenty-five more applications, so most people should be expecting their voter registration card.



"We are mailing out voter registration cards based off of the approvals that came in, so you should just continue to monitor your mail because they will be in the mail,’ said Kieschinick.

Kieschinick said residents can also check you voter registration status online. If you're in the system you can go vote even if you haven't received your card yet.

Kieschnick said Nueces County set a record of having over 211,000 registered voters this year, a number he said they haven't gotten close to in several years.

"I think the record was back in the Obama years. I think the record was 204,000 was the high point that we had for our county, so I couldn't get the exact number. It was right around 204,000,” said Kieschinick. “It shows people are paying attention and they are engaged in this election."

If you missed the October 5 registration deadline you won't be able to vote before or on election day which is November 3, but Kieschnick said there's a chance you can still cast a ballot this year.



"So even if you did get in late and you missed your opportunity to vote during this election there will be runs offs in December, I can almost guarantee it, so take that opportunity and make your voice heard at that time,” said Kieschinick.

