CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local elementary had a Waffle Breakfast With Santa in efforts to raise money for the school's Parent-Teacher Association.

Ella Barnes Elementary School, located on Oso Parkway, hosted waffles with Santa this morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For only $8, guests were able to enjoy fresh waffles, fruit, and a hot cocoa bar.

Santa Claus and the Grinch were also available to take photographs with families that attended this morning's breakfast.

Ella Barnes' Charming Stars put on a performance for parents, students, and staff.



All the proceeds raised from today’s breakfast will go towards Ella Barnes PTA fund, which provides programs and services throughout the year for students.

