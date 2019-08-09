CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alzheimer's is a degenerative brain disease that is most commonly known for impacting your memory, but it goes further than that.



"You're kind of having to reteach how to brush your teeth or something as simple as combing your hair, and that's someone you're heart has relied on your whole life." said Candy Thomas, Executive Director of Brookdale Corpus Christi senior facility.



"We take care of anyone with Alzheimer's or dementia through the late stages up into end of life." said Thomas.



According to the Chair for the 2019 "Walk to end Alzheimer's", Valerie Wallace watching the toll Alzheimer's takes on a person is difficult especially if that person is a parent.



"When your loved one is giving the diagnosis of dementia your wold is shaken in an unbelievable way." Wallace said. "This was our favorite event because there is no stress, everyone is watching out for each other and it is a safe place for our loved ones who have dementia."



All proceeds from the event will stay in the Coastal Bend to provide resources for people with Alzheimer's.







