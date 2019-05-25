CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Folks laced up their running shoes Saturday morning to help raise awareness about Lupus.

The 2019 Walk to End Lupus took place at Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body's immune system to attack a person's own tissues and organs.

It's estimated 1.5 million Americans suffer from this cruel and mysterious disease.

Proceeds from the event support programs such as education and outreach and overall support of the Lupus community in the Texas Gulf Coast Region.

Our very own 3 News reporter Marissa Cummings was the emcee for the event.