Want to make home learning more interactive? Local museum offering education away from home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History started their new program 'Museum Academy'. Students can be in a structured environment at the museum while participating in their virtual learning.

It's a full week program Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It costs 225 dollars a week for members and 250 dollars a week for nonmembers. A lunch program is also provided for an additional 25 dollars a week.

Director of education at the museum says the program came about when they realized parents who don't have the luxury to stay at home with their kids were put in a tough spot with distanced learning.

“Keep parents working, provide that assistance so that they can continue to work and not have to take off from work or even quit their jobs,” Scott Simmons.

Simmons says the staff helps students follow their online curriculum set by their teachers in a safe and productive environment while also providing additional engaging activities like science shows and other interactive tools in the museum that supplement what they are learning.

