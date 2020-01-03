HOUSTON — With all of the concern over coronavirus spreading, an iconic bridge in Houston got a face-lift.

The ‘Be someone’ message on the bridge that goes over I-45 near downtown changed at some point to a message of ‘Wash Ur Hands,’ a piece of advice healthcare professionals are urging to slow the spread of COVID-19.

No word on who made the change to the bridge, but it’s always a conversation piece when it changes. In recent years, it’s been wiped clean of the ‘Be someone’ message, only to appear again, painted by someone in the cover of darkness.

The ‘Be Someone’ message on the bridge first appeared in 2012.

