Watch | Truck rams gate to steal from Robstown ISD. Police need your help to catch this suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, August 28 at 7:45 p.m. a two-tone Ford Crew Cab Pickup rammed into the Robstown ISD Maintenance and Operation property located at 400 West Ligustrum.

The male suspect who was a passenger in the Ford entered a white Ford Pickup belonging to the district and drove off with the truck. Attached to the stolen Ford was a utility trailer and two John Deer Zero Turn Mowers.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and the location of the truck.