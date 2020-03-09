Watch | Truck rams gate to steal from Robstown ISD. Police need your help to catch this suspect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, August 28 at 7:45 p.m. a two-tone Ford Crew Cab Pickup rammed into the Robstown ISD Maintenance and Operation property located at 400 West Ligustrum.
The male suspect who was a passenger in the Ford entered a white Ford Pickup belonging to the district and drove off with the truck. Attached to the stolen Ford was a utility trailer and two John Deer Zero Turn Mowers.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and the location of the truck.
If you have any information, contact the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.