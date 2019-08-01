HOUSTON – The church is sure to be packed Tuesday with everyone from Jazmine Barnes’ loved ones and friends to strangers whose hearts have been captivated by the little girl at the center of this heartbreaking story.

The 7-year-old’s services start at 10 a.m. with a public viewing then the homegoing at noon.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will speak at the service and a number of community leaders are expected to be in attendance as well.

Jazmine was a second-grader at Monahan Elementary and it's going to take some extra care to help her peers cope with this.

Sheldon ISD officials say they're allowing parents to check out their children for the funeral and they’ll count it as an excused absence.

Tuesday is the first day back from winter break. They're asking students and staff to wear purple – Jazmine’s favorite color.

They will also have counselors on campus.

The services will be held at Community of Faith Church, located at 1024 Pinemont Drive, Houston. They were originally to be held at Green House International Church.

