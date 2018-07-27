An explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding, destroying dozens of structures and a historic schoolhouse, and causing burn injuries to civilians and firefighters, a state fire official said.

Scott McLean, a CalFire spokesman for the crews battling the blaze, said flames blew through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people — the largest in the region.

Residents near the area have captured the turmoil on their phones; sharing videos of the fire and bumper-to-bumper traffic in evacuations on the social media. Here are some of those videos:

