A three week long water boil for residents near Calallen and Robstown has finally been lifted.

The water boil notice was first issued back on May 9 when officials with the River Acres Water Supply discovered dangerously low chlorine levels.

A spokesperson for the water company says the water is finally save to drink.

For information on how to get ahold of RAWS, visit their website.

