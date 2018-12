TEMPLE, Texas — A standoff in Temple ended Thursday with a child injured and three people dead, including the gunman, officials said.

Officials identified Shelly Splittgerber, 36, a Belton Independent School District teacher, and Sherry Gray, 64, as the women shot and killed. Splittgerber's 4-year-old son, Corden Fidler, was injured, officials said.

Police responded around 6:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired outside a home on the 100 block of Virginia Ave.

Temple Police Responds to Shooting https://t.co/oalBEcYMRL — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) December 20, 2018

Officers found Splittgerber and her son lying on the lawn with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. Fidler was taken to Scott and White Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

As officers tried to remove the Splittgerber's body from the lawn and place the child in the ambulance, several gunshots could be heard coming from inside the home, the release said.

A SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiators Unit were called in to help.

As officers tried to coax out the man, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Splittgerber, they learned Gray was inside the home, Temple police spokeswoman Shawana Neely said. When Matthew Splittgerber refused to speak to negotiators, SWAT team members entered the home. As they entered, officers again heard several shots and then another round, the news release said. Officers found Matthew Splittgerber and Gray dead inside, according to Neely. Officials sad Matthew Splittgerber shot and killed himself.

Court records show that Shelly Splittgerber filed a protective order against Matt Splitgerber a day before the incident, on Dec. 19. According to the order, Shelly Spittgerber also requested protection for Corden, Bob Gray and Sherry Gray.

According to the protective order, there had been a history of violence and Shelly Splittgerber feared it would happen again. She reported that she had been stalked and harassed through text messages, according to the order.

Matt Splittgerber was not to contact his wife and the others listed on the protective order and was ordered to stay at least 200 yards from their homes, the order said.

Shelly Splittgerber- Application for Protective Order by Lea WIlson on Scribd

The family dog, Cookie, was also listed on the protective order. The dog was not harmed in the incident.

Shelly Splittberger reported that one morning after she moved out of the family home, Matt Splittgerber followed her son until he got on the school bus and then followed the bus. She said she asked him to leave her and her son alone, according to an affidavit.

Shelly Splittberger moved her son out of the family home on Dec. 6, according to the affidavit.

Shelly Splittberger said Matt Splittgerber harassed her ex-husband, Mat Fidler, and his wife, Alexandra Fidler, sending threatening text messages to them that said, "Cord is in immediate danger," according to the affidavit.

Alexandra Fidler spoke on the tragedy, saying these have been some of the worst days of her, her husband and Bob Gray's lives. Her full statement can be read below.

Yesterday was the absolute worst day of my, my husband and Bob Gray’s life. We are sickened by what has happened but are humbled by the outpouring of love and support from our Blue and red families, as well as complete strangers from the community. I want to clarify that the suspect is not Corden’s father, but is Corden’s step father. My husband, Mat Fidler is in no way involved with this horrific act and it seems that the media and speculators have confused their roles because of their same names. We are not in need of anything at this time besides prayer and support for all families involved. A sweet friend has started a go fund me page for Corden that can be located all around Facebook. Corden is stable, but has a long road ahead of him. I update via my Facebook every few hours publicly. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from everyone and thank you all so much. Please pray for our bubby, as we call him. He has a little sister that loves him more than anything and a family that misses his goofy jokes. As someone that has dealt with domestic violence both professionally and now personally, I want to end by reminding anyone out there that needs to hear it; domestic violence is not okay and there are many, many resources available to anyone that needs to get out of the situation they are in.-Alexandra Fidler

A family friend created a GoFundMe campaign that is accepting donations to help 4-year-old Corden Fidler.

After Christmas, Corden's step-mother announced his condition had improved, saying he was finally "starting to look like himself again."

Corden Fidler, 4, was shot injured in a deadly standoff in Temple on Dec. 20, 2018.

Belton ISD released the following statement:

“Belton ISD is deeply saddened by the death of elementary teacher Shelly Splittgerber. While new to the district and the Miller Heights campus, in her short few months with us she had already demonstrated skill, integrity, and a strong love for children - qualities that are highly desired and admired in a teacher. She went above and beyond to care for her students, and most recently delivered a Christmas tree and ornaments to a Miller Heights family.

"The Miller Heights school community will be deeply impacted by the loss of their teacher, friend, and colleague. Counseling support will be provided to assist students and staff as needed as they grieve the loss of this special teacher.”

Lamar Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School were placed on lockdown while police and a SWAT team tried to secure the scene.

Initially, the schools continued normal operations, according to Temple Independent School District superintendent Bobby Ott.

Extra security and administrators were placed on both campuses to help in the process of receiving students.

The district later announced that Lamar Middle School would dismiss early due to road closures in the area as a result of the investigation.

Lamar loaded buses at 11:30 a.m, which ran their normal routes. Car riders were released at noon to Shell Ave. on the south side of the building.

VIDEO: Police give update after deadly standoff in Temple

Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN