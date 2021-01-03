WEATHER BLOG: Are we done with freezing temps?

Not all cold fronts arrive in South Texas the way the Arctic blast did in the middle of February. But, is it safe to say we are done with freezing temperatures?

Yes, a cold front moved through the Coastal Bend this morning; however, that does not mean it's going to be like the Arctic blast that visited a few weeks ago - actually, not even close. That was a once in a generation event, locally, and not every cold front will live up that one. I kind of feel like the reaction to cold fronts now is similar to the response to disturbances during hurricane season. "That's what Harvey did!" No, not every storm is Harvey. Same thing with the cold fronts...

A more legitimate question that is popping up - "Are we done with freezing temperatures?" That one is reasonably answerable at this point. The cold front that moved through this morning will put overnight lows in the 40s for the majority of this week, but not freezing. I don't see any more strong cold fronts for the next week and beyond that, the long range forecast is calling for above normal temperatures here. That forecast takes us through the middle of March.

On average, the last freeze in Corpus Christi comes in early February. The latest temperatures have ever hit freezing in Corpus Christi was on March 31, 1987. So, unless we set a new record for late freeze date, or an abnormally strong cold front arrives during the second half of March, I'd say that you'd be in good shape to believe that another freeze will not happen this Winter/Spring, locally. As always, if things change, we'll adjust the forecast. But that's the most reasonable "will it freeze again" answer I can give as of March 1.